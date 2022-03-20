Trevor Noah Speaks Out After Grammys Ban Kanye West

Trevor Noah is speaking out after the Grammys banned Kanye West from performing at this year's award ceremony due to "concerning online behavior."

"I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," The Daily Show host, who also happens to be hosting the Grammys this year, tweeted.

Aside from continually harassing and threatening his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media and in music videos, Ye also used a racial slur against Noah after he addressed the feud on his show. Shortly after, the rapper was served a 24-hour suspension from Instagram.

Noah responded to the post with words of concern in a Daily Show segment. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” he said. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

See Noah's tweet below.