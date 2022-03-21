Costco Could Open Its First Store In This Valley City

Shopping may become a whole lot easier in the coming years. Costco Wholesale could be opening a new location in the Phoenix area in the next few years, reported ABC 15.

According to city documents, Costco submitted site plans for a new location on March 9th. The new location is at the southeast corner of Verrado Way and Interstate 10 in Buckeye.

A city spokesperson said that the store submitted plans for the new store but said that the transaction was not finalized yet. According to a Costco spokesperson, it is company policy to not share details about new locations that are more than a few months from opening.

The new site is located near the entrance of Buckeye just south of Verrado in an 8,800-acre master-planned community. Industry experts say that the master-planned community will house the next wave of retail expansion in the city as space at Watson Road and I-10 fills up.

A recent brochure of the property shows that the paved property is being marketed as Buckeye Commons.