Kid Cudi Explains Why He Wants To Leave Social Media
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2022
Kid Cudi plans on taking another extended break from social media. The X actor has left social media in the past, but this time it seems like he may be done for good.
On Saturday, March 19, the rapper-actor took to Twitter before handing his account over to his team to address his desire to sign off from apps like Twitter and Instagram. In a series of tweets, he revealed his plans to shut off comments on Instagram.
“I’m turnin’ off all comments on IG for all posts,” Cudi wrote. “And I’m thinkin’ about gettin off IG all together, honestly. Think I’ma just keep my Twitter. And I’m only gonna do that cuz I have to. I really wanna get off all socials.”
“There’s a lot of love out there for me, which is why I got back on socials," Cudi tweeted, "but some of the s**t I see, the trolls, I don’t need to see that shit. For my mental."
Over on Instagram, Cudi made his final post. The Cleveland, Ohio native simply posted a photo of himself with a brief caption. Afterward, Cudi confirmed that it would be his last post before he turned the account over to his team.
“So I think that pic is my last post," Cudi tweeted. "From here on out I’ma have my team make posts. I love y’all. This was fun. Until it wasn’t.”
Cudi has taken a break from social media in the past. He signed off after going to rehab to resolve his issues with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Thankfully, that's not the case this time around. Cudi explained that he's not in a bad place. He's actually very happy, but he wants to maintain his happiness and he feels that limiting his time on social media will help.
"And no im not in a bad mood or in a fucked up place im actually very happy!! 🥰🙏🏾 In order to maintain that, im steppin away. I like being a mystery anyway," Cudi tweeted.
