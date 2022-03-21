Kid Cudi Explains Why He Wants To Leave Social Media

Kid Cudi plans on taking another extended break from social media. The X actor has left social media in the past, but this time it seems like he may be done for good.

On Saturday, March 19, the rapper-actor took to Twitter before handing his account over to his team to address his desire to sign off from apps like Twitter and Instagram. In a series of tweets, he revealed his plans to shut off comments on Instagram.

“I’m turnin’ off all comments on IG for all posts,” Cudi wrote. “And I’m thinkin’ about gettin off IG all together, honestly. Think I’ma just keep my Twitter. And I’m only gonna do that cuz I have to. I really wanna get off all socials.”