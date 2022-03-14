Kid Cudi Confirms His Next Film Role

By Tony M. Centeno

March 14, 2022

Kid Cudi
Photo: Getty Images

Kid Cudi's reign in Hollywood isn't slowing down any time soon. Although the trailer for his upcoming film X dropped last week, the rapper has already solidified the plans for his next film role.

In an interview with Variety published Sunday, March 13, Cudder revealed that he's set to play a role in Brittany Snow's directorial debut called September 17th. Snow herself also confirmed Cudi's involvement with the film. The details surrounding the project are scarce for now but both Snow and Cudi are really excited about it.

“I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it,” Cudi told the outlet. “She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for ‘X’], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how [‘X’] turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script.”

The revelation about his next role was made while Cudi was promoting his new film, X. He joined his co-star Brittany Snow and director Ti West for a special screening of the horror movie during SXSW in Austin, Tx. This is just one of several films Cudi has been involved with lately. He starred in Netflix's Don't Look Up last year and dropped his own documentary, A Man Named Scott. The rapper is also working on his adult animated series for Netflix based on the name of his upcoming album The Entergalactic. The series and album are both expected to drop later this year.

Cudi dropped his last project Man on the Moon III: The Chosen at the very end of 2020. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the rapper's fifth top 10 album of his career.

