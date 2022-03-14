Kid Cudi Confirms His Next Film Role

Kid Cudi's reign in Hollywood isn't slowing down any time soon. Although the trailer for his upcoming film X dropped last week, the rapper has already solidified the plans for his next film role.

In an interview with Variety published Sunday, March 13, Cudder revealed that he's set to play a role in Brittany Snow's directorial debut called September 17th. Snow herself also confirmed Cudi's involvement with the film. The details surrounding the project are scarce for now but both Snow and Cudi are really excited about it.

“I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it,” Cudi told the outlet. “She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for ‘X’], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how [‘X’] turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script.”