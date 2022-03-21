This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In Louisiana

Nachos are one of the most popular and beloved appetizers thanks to the variety in toppings and how addictive they can be. Whether you're ordering for the table or want them all to yourself, they are always a hit.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best nachos and compiled a list of the best dish in each state by using reviews, ratings and feedback from both locals and visitors alike. According to the site:

"There are few appetizers more popular than nachos. It's the ultimate sharable comfort dish, containing some of our favorite indulgent ingredients like melted cheese and creamy guacamole on a base of tortilla chips or some other crunchy snack."

So which Louisiana restaurant has the best nachos in the state?

The Rum House in New Orleans

The Rum House, a Caribbean taqueria in New Orleans, serves up the best nachos in the state. One reviewer said, "The nachos are an absolute must," while another wrote, "You can't get them like that anywhere else."

The Rum House is located at 3128 Magazine Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best nachos in Louisiana:

"A popular cocktail bar in New Orleans, The Rum House also has excellent Caribbean-inspired food. The 'Damn Good Nachos,' made with pulled pork, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, lime cream, cilantro, and melted cheese, live up to their name."

Check out the full list here to see the best nachos in each state.