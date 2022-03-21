This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Texas

How high do you like your nachos to be piled with toppings? The only correct answer is as high as possible!

If you're on the hunt for the best nachos in your town, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where you can find the best nachos in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle website did it:

Thanks to the versatility of nacho-making, restaurants can make excellent use of their local specialties to create unique, unforgettable nacho dishes. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning spots and nacho dishes, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get nachos in every state across the U.S.

In Texas, you can find the best nachos at Cora's 471 Grill in Castroville. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Cora's 471 Grill boasts that it serves "the best damn nachos in Texas." Everything is made from scratch using fresh ingredients each day. Go all out and get The Super Nachos, which are made with ground spiced beef, cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions. "The nachos here are just ridiculous!! So good, so tasty with all the toppings, I could go back just for those!" wrote a local reviewer. Another local described the nachos as "stellar" and assured readers that Cora's 471 is not lying when they promise the best nachos in the state.

Cora's 471 Grill is located at 2204 FM471 in Castroville.

To see the full list of the best nachos in every state, click here.