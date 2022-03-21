This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Texas

By Dani Medina

March 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Are you a pancakes or waffles kind of person?

While you're trying to answer that question, why not try the best waffle spot in town? Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best waffles in every state — and it does not disappoint. Here's what the food site said about it:

There’s much debate about how waffles came to America, but what can’t be denied is the food’s popularity since 1869, when the first waffle iron was patented. Whether you want them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, here’s where to get the best in your state.

In Texas, you can find the best waffles at Seabrook Waffle Company in Seabrook. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

If you’re a fan of eggs Benedict, you’ve got to try the waffle version at Seabrook Waffle Company. Combining sweet and savoury, ham, crumbled bacon, a poached egg and hollandaise are piled on a sugary Liège waffle. You can swap the ham and bacon for a sausage patty if you like.

Seabrook Waffle Company is located at 1402 5th St. in Seabrook.

To see the full list of the best waffles in every state, click here.

