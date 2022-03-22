Anderson .Paak Interrupts Silk Sonic Acceptance Speech To Brush His Hair
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 23, 2022
You'll never catch Anderson .Paak with a single hair out of place! The dapper duo, Silk Sonic were the big winners of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Duo of the Year award. As they sauntered up to the mic for their acceptance speech, .Paak had bigger issues on his hands. During the speech, Bruno Mars did most of the talking as his other half pulled out a comb and started combing his sleek, shiny bob.
It's @AndersonPaak's world, @BrunoMars is just living in it! 🤣 Congratulations @silksonic!!! ❤️ #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/q94BQSzEGQ— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2022
.Paak first debuted the new hairstyle on his Instagram towards the end of February and we're so glad we got to see it live at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. There was some stiff competition for this year's Best Duo/Group of the Year nominees. Silk Sonic was up against AJR, BTS, Dan + Shay, and Maroon 5.
In its ninth year, this year's show featured awards presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, plenty of surprises, and more. Artists receiving multiple nominations this year included Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch, Cardi B, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, twenty one pilots, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Pop Smoke, Bad Bunny, and Dua Lipa, among others.
