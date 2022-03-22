Ben Affleck Supporting Jennifer Lopez After Award Win Will Melt Your Heart

Lopez recently opened up about her rekindled romance with her former fiance. The couple were together in the early 2000s, splitting in 2004, but surprised the world by reuniting in 2021. Their relationship even surprised the "Jenny From The Block" singer herself.

"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us," she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing."

Since rekindling their romance, the pair have kept their relationship mostly private, especially since the intense scrutiny of their relationship in 2004 is one of the factors that led to the "brutal" split. Lopez did, however, share the heartwarming surprise Affleck pulled off as they celebrated their first Valentine's Day together since reuniting. According to the On The JLo newsletter, Afflect created a personalized music video with photos of the couple throughout the years.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," she said. "This seriously melted my heart."