Buccaneers Reach New Multi-Year Deal With Key Offensive Star: Report

Leonard Fournette has reached a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The free agent running back is re-signing with the Buccaneers as part of a three-year, $21 million contract, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (March 22).

Sources told ESPN's Jenna Laine that Fournette's new contract will include $11 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $24 million with incentives.

The former LSU standout ranked sixth among all NFL running backs with 1,266 yards from scrimmage, which included 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries, averaging a career-best 4.5 yards per carry, as well as 69 receptions for 453 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, prior to being sidelined by a hamstring injury experienced in December 19.