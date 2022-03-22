Buccaneers Reach New Multi-Year Deal With Key Offensive Star: Report
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2022
Leonard Fournette has reached a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The free agent running back is re-signing with the Buccaneers as part of a three-year, $21 million contract, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (March 22).
Sources told ESPN's Jenna Laine that Fournette's new contract will include $11 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $24 million with incentives.
The former LSU standout ranked sixth among all NFL running backs with 1,266 yards from scrimmage, which included 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries, averaging a career-best 4.5 yards per carry, as well as 69 receptions for 453 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, prior to being sidelined by a hamstring injury experienced in December 19.
Fournette was reactivated ahead of the Bucs' divisional-round playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, which saw him record 107 yards from scrimmage including 51 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts and nine receptions for 56 yards.
Fournette spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers after having his fifth-year option declined by the Jacksonville Jaguars and later being waived after the Jaguars were unable to trade him.
The former No. 4 overall pick had a career resurgence in Tampa Bay, putting together a stellar playoff performance and winning his first Super Bowl during the 2020-21 postseason.
The reported agreement comes hours after Fournette was reported to have visited the New England Patriots -- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's former team of 20 seasons -- on Monday (March 21), according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Fournette's reported deal also comes hours after the Buccaneers officially announced the long-term re-signing of wide receiver Chris Godwin, who led the team with 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and scored six touchdowns prior to a season-ending injury in 2021.