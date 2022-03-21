Patriots Hosting One Of Tom Brady's Key Offensive Bucs Teammates
By Jason Hall
March 21, 2022
The New England Patriots are hosting one of Tom Brady's key offensive teammates during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ESPN's Field Yates reports free agent running back Leonard Fournette is visiting the Patriots in Foxborough on Monday (March 21), a sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Fournette spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers after having his fifth-year option declined by the Jacksonville Jaguars and later being waived after the Jaguars were unable to trade him.
The former No. 4 overall pick had a career resurgence in Tampa Bay, putting together a stellar playoff performance and winning his first Super Bowl during the 2020-21 postseason.
Fournette recorded 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, as well as 69 receptions for 453 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.
The Patriots are hosting free agent RB Leonard Fournette on a visit today, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022
The 27-year old is coming off of the best all around season of his career with 812 rushing yards, 8 rushing TD and 69 catches for 454 yards in 2021.
The Patriots already have a cast of talented running backs in Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and veteran James White, who re-signed with the team last week, so they aren't expected to offer Fournette a big contract.
The reported visit comes days after the Buccaneers acquired two other players with ties to Brady and the Patriots.
Last week, New England traded veteran offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
Mason was selected by New England at No. 131 overall in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the franchise, which included the last five of Brady's 20-year tenure in New England.
The 28-year-old lineman member of the Patriots' Super Bowl lI and LIII teams and has started 98 of the 103 games he's appeared in during his NFL career.
The Buccaneers also acquired free agent safety Logan Ryan, who spent three seasons in New England before joining the New York Giants in 2020.