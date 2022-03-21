Patriots Hosting One Of Tom Brady's Key Offensive Bucs Teammates

The New England Patriots are hosting one of Tom Brady's key offensive teammates during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN's Field Yates reports free agent running back Leonard Fournette is visiting the Patriots in Foxborough on Monday (March 21), a sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Fournette spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers after having his fifth-year option declined by the Jacksonville Jaguars and later being waived after the Jaguars were unable to trade him.

The former No. 4 overall pick had a career resurgence in Tampa Bay, putting together a stellar playoff performance and winning his first Super Bowl during the 2020-21 postseason.

Fournette recorded 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, as well as 69 receptions for 453 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.