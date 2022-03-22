Chilling 'Body Chute' Of Waverly Hills Sanatorium Used As Storm Shelter

As if visiting the Waverly Hills Sanatorium is not creepy enough on its own, some guests got an extra thrill, reported WHAS 11.

When a tornado warning moved into the area last Friday night, dozens of guests who were on a tour were ushered down to the building's "body chute." The body chute is a dark, creepy tunnel that leads from the sanatorium and is one of the most infamous parts of Waverly Hills. It was part of a morgue.

Waverly Hills posted on Facebook:

"To all of our guests that were evacuated into the body chute last night during the tornado warnings: Thank you all for your cooperation and understanding. Safety for our customers and staff is our number one priority at all times. We appreciate every single one of you! To anyone that was affected, our hearts and prayers go out to all of you, we hope everyone made it home safe."