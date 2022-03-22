Chilling 'Body Chute' Of Waverly Hills Sanatorium Used As Storm Shelter

By Ginny Reese

March 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

As if visiting the Waverly Hills Sanatorium is not creepy enough on its own, some guests got an extra thrill, reported WHAS 11.

When a tornado warning moved into the area last Friday night, dozens of guests who were on a tour were ushered down to the building's "body chute." The body chute is a dark, creepy tunnel that leads from the sanatorium and is one of the most infamous parts of Waverly Hills. It was part of a morgue.

Waverly Hills posted on Facebook:

"To all of our guests that were evacuated into the body chute last night during the tornado warnings: Thank you all for your cooperation and understanding. Safety for our customers and staff is our number one priority at all times. We appreciate every single one of you! To anyone that was affected, our hearts and prayers go out to all of you, we hope everyone made it home safe."

To all of our guests that were evacuated into the Body Chute last night during the tornado warnings. Thank you all for...

Posted by The Waverly Hills Sanatorium on Saturday, March 19, 2022

According to Waverly Hills, the tour guides told the guests stories and kept them entertained until the tornado warning passed and it was safe to go back up.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.