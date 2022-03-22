Colorado Is Home To One Of The Highest Restaurants In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

March 22, 2022

Group of friends enjoying apres-ski at top of Whistler mountain.
Photo: Getty Images

People love watching gorgeous views of nature or the cityscape when enjoying a delicious restaurant meal. Some eateries take it to the next level by sitting on high elevations to accentuate the experience.

LoveFOOD rounded up all the restaurants that take the dining experience to the next level. These spots rest on cliffsides, built on mountains, or can be found at the top of tall skyscrapers. One Colorado restaurant appeared on this list, and that honor goes to...

Alpino Vino!

Writers explain why this fine-dining establishment made their list:

"This cosy European-inspired restaurant sits at 11,966 feet (3,647m) above sea level and is accessed by skiing in or via the heated custom built snowcoach, which runs after nightfall. It claims to be the highest elevation fine-dining restaurant in the US and is found tucked away in the Rocky Mountains. The food and wine is described as upscale Italian comfort food – just what you want on a ski holiday. Inside, expect stone floors, rustic furniture and a wood burning fireplace. The outdoor bar area is a lovely spot to bask in sunshine above sweeping views of Mount Wilson and the San Miguel mountain range."

Click here to check out more elevated restaurant experiences in the country.

