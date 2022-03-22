Dangerous Stretch Of I-10 In Arizona Could Finally Be Fixed

The portion of Interstate 10 that runs through Pinal County is known for being dangerous, with slow-moving traffic and serious crashes. 12 News reported that not only is the stretch of interstate very deadly, it's also the source of many complaints from commuters.

Now, a bill is looking to resolve the issues. Senate Bill 1239 is attempting to widen the two-lane pathway by appropriating $400 million to widen the highway between Chandler and Casa Grande.

Republican Sen. T.J. Shope introduced the bill and said that he has spent a ton of time trying to improve the freeway at the Legislature.

Shope says that the traffic is always backed up and he feels like a "broken record" when he mentions it. Shope told the House Transportation Committee last week, "That is the way it is on a daily basis."

The bill seems to have widespread support.

State Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, said, "It needs to be resolved." During a committee meeting last week, Martinez said, "It is inadequate at its best."

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation told legislators that is the $400 million is appropriated, they would still need time to complete design work and reports before the project can begin.