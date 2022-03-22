'Feels Like A Dream': Tennessee Woman Scores $3 Million Lottery Prize

A Tennessee woman and her son are celebrated a huge win after scoring a multi-million dollar prize in the state lottery.

Katie Gearheart, of Fairview, and her grown son, Jason, recently stopped by the Walmart Supercenter on Hopgood Road to pick up a ticket for the Jumbo Bucks Bonus game, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery. After seeing the huge number, they went to another lottery retailer to verify the ticket and confirm the $3 million prize.

When they realized she actually won, and exactly how big the prize was, Gearheart told lottery officials that "[the store owner] started jumping up and down," adding that the owner "even walked me to my car."

When asked what they plan to do with their new winnings, the mother and son duo said they're not too sure just yet, but the possibilities are endless.

"It still hasn't hit me," she said. Jason added that "it feels like a dream."

According to lottery officials, Gearheart's winning ticket is the 340th Tennessee Lottery ticket worth at least $1 million since the state lottery began.

The mother-son duo aren't the first team to win big in the Tennessee Lottery. Last year, a pair of best friends purchased a ticket on their way to work, also scoring a $3 million prize.