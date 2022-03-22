'Feels Like A Dream': Tennessee Woman Scores $3 Million Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

March 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Tennessee woman and her son are celebrated a huge win after scoring a multi-million dollar prize in the state lottery.

Katie Gearheart, of Fairview, and her grown son, Jason, recently stopped by the Walmart Supercenter on Hopgood Road to pick up a ticket for the Jumbo Bucks Bonus game, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery. After seeing the huge number, they went to another lottery retailer to verify the ticket and confirm the $3 million prize.

When they realized she actually won, and exactly how big the prize was, Gearheart told lottery officials that "[the store owner] started jumping up and down," adding that the owner "even walked me to my car."

When asked what they plan to do with their new winnings, the mother and son duo said they're not too sure just yet, but the possibilities are endless.

"It still hasn't hit me," she said. Jason added that "it feels like a dream."

According to lottery officials, Gearheart's winning ticket is the 340th Tennessee Lottery ticket worth at least $1 million since the state lottery began.

The mother-son duo aren't the first team to win big in the Tennessee Lottery. Last year, a pair of best friends purchased a ticket on their way to work, also scoring a $3 million prize.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.