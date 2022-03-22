Here's How Red Sox Will Honor Jerry Remy This Season

The Boston Red Sox have revealed their special tribute to late longtime broadcaster and former Major League Baseball second baseman Jerry Remy.

"This season we will honor and celebrate the life and career of Red Sox Hall of Famer Jerry Remy with a season-long commemorative patch and in pregame ceremonies preceding the April 20 game at Fenway," the Red Sox shared on their verified Twitter account along with a photo of a circular patch with the Remy's last name and the No. 2 included.

Remy, 68, died in October following a lengthy public battle with cancer.

The Fall River, Massachusetts native stepped away from his role as the Red Sox's color analysts for New England Sports Network (NESN) in August to undergo treatment for lung cancer after multiple prior battles with the disease, CBS Boston reported at the time of his death.