Here's The Best Authentic BBQ Spot In Alabama

A Decatur restaurant is being credited as the best authentic BBQ spot in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best authentic BBQ spot in every state, which included Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q as the top choice for Alabama.

"Claiming to be one of the oldest barbecue restaurants in the world, Big Bob Gibson has been smoking meats for almost 100 years," Eat This, Not That's Luke Gralia wrote. "This place has won so many awards, it has an entire page on its website dedicated to the accolades. If a trip to Alabama isn't in the cards for you, Big Bob Gibson ships meats nationwide, so you can enjoy the famous white sauce from 1,000 miles away."

