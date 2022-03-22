Here's The Best Authentic BBQ Spot In Alabama
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2022
A Decatur restaurant is being credited as the best authentic BBQ spot in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best authentic BBQ spot in every state, which included Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q as the top choice for Alabama.
"Claiming to be one of the oldest barbecue restaurants in the world, Big Bob Gibson has been smoking meats for almost 100 years," Eat This, Not That's Luke Gralia wrote. "This place has won so many awards, it has an entire page on its website dedicated to the accolades. If a trip to Alabama isn't in the cards for you, Big Bob Gibson ships meats nationwide, so you can enjoy the famous white sauce from 1,000 miles away."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best authentic BBQ spot in every state:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q (Decatur)
- Alaska- Big Daddy's Bar-B-Q (Fairbanks)
- Arizona- Little Miss BBQ (Sunnyslope)
- Arkansas- McClard's Bar-B-Q Restaurant (Hot Springs)
- California- F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House (Shell Beach)
- Colorado- Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q (Colorado Springs)
- Connecticut- Hoodoo Brown Barbecue (Ridgefield)
- Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon (Wilmington)
- Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q (Homestead)
- Georgia- Fresh Air Bar-B-Que (Jackson)
- Hawaii- Kau Kau Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Big Daddy's BBQ (Meridian)
- Illinois- L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge (Lincolnwood)
- Indiana- Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Smokey D's BBQ (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Jones Bar-B-Q (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn (Owensboro)
- Louisiana- Cou-Yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q (Port Allen)
- Maine- Buck's Naked BBQ (Freeport)
- Maryland- Chad's BBQ (Edgewater)
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse (Sturbridge)
- Michigan- The Bone Yard BBQ (Dearborn Heights)
- Minnesota- Jellybean and Julia's (Anoka)
- Mississippi- The Pig & Pint (Jackson)
- Missouri- Harp Barbecue (Raytown)
- Montana- The Notorious P.I.G. (Missoula)
- Nebraska- Swine Dining BBQ (Bellevue)
- Nevada- Fox Smokehouse BBQ (Boulder City)
- New Hampshire- KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Hamilton Pork (Jersey City)
- New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue (Cloudcroft)
- New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Q (Syracuse)
- North Carolina- The Original Q Shack (Durham)
- North Dakota- NoBull Smokehouse (Fargo)
- Ohio- Uncle Beth's BBQ (North Lewisburg)
- Oklahoma- The Butcher BBQ Stand (Wellston)
- Oregon- Storrs Smokehouse (Newberg)
- Pennsylvania- Skeeter's Pit BBQ (Shamokin Dam)
- Rhode Island- Becky's BBQ (Middletown)
- South Carolina- Shuler's Bar-B-Que (Latta)
- South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit (Summerset)
- Tennessee- Charlie Vergos Rendezvous (Memphis)
- Texas- Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q (Tyler)
- Utah- Smokin Bones BBQ (Bountiful)
- Vermont- Big Fatty's BBQ (White River Junction)
- Virginia- Monk's BBQ (Purcellville)
- Washington- Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse (Olympia)
- West Virginia- Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill (Charleston)
- Wisconsin- Bob's Bitchin' BBQ (Dodgeville)
- Wyoming- HQ Southern BBQ (Evansville)