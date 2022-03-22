Ice Cube Shuts Down False Rumor About 'Friday' Prequel
By Tony M. Centeno
March 22, 2022
Ice Cube has seen and heard plenty of rumors about the Friday franchise since he wrote and starred in the original film over 25 years ago. Naturally, the BIG3 founder had to say something after comments about a new installment of the film series began floating around on social media.
On Monday, March 21, a tweet from a random Twitter account claimed that HBO Max was currently working on a Friday prequel. The tweet also said that comedian Druski and rapper Vince Staples had signed on as the lead roles. Several hours later, Cube saw the tweet and instantly shut down any conversation that even entertained the idea.
"This is blasphemy," Cube tweeted.
This is blasphemy. https://t.co/Oj69BeBBdw— Ice Cube (@icecube) March 21, 2022
The writer of the false tweet also claimed that Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson, Jr., wrote the script for the film and said that production would begin sometime this summer. Like his father before him, Jackson replied to the post and said that it was all "cap." Even one of the supposed lead actors in the bogus film idea, Druski, also took to Twitter to denounce his involvement.
“CAP”— O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 22, 2022
March 22, 2022
Although the prequel is definitely not happening, Ice Cube was pushing for a new Friday movie. Back in 2018, Next Friday star Mike Epps appeared to confirm that a Friday sequel was in the works. He even posted a photo of him, Cube and the late John Whitherspoon, who played Cube's father in the movie, as they sat at a table that resembled the set from the original. However, Cube revealed last year that Warner Bros was no longer interested in making another Friday sequel and would not release the rights to the film.