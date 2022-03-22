Ice Cube Shuts Down False Rumor About 'Friday' Prequel

Ice Cube has seen and heard plenty of rumors about the Friday franchise since he wrote and starred in the original film over 25 years ago. Naturally, the BIG3 founder had to say something after comments about a new installment of the film series began floating around on social media.

On Monday, March 21, a tweet from a random Twitter account claimed that HBO Max was currently working on a Friday prequel. The tweet also said that comedian Druski and rapper Vince Staples had signed on as the lead roles. Several hours later, Cube saw the tweet and instantly shut down any conversation that even entertained the idea.

"This is blasphemy," Cube tweeted.