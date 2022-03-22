Judge Officially Ends Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is a free woman.

On Tuesday (March 22), a California judge granted the She's the Man star's request to officially end her nearly decade-long conservatorship. Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund issued a ruling to terminate Bynes' conservatorship of the person, Page Six reports. The conservatorship of her estate, however, will remain in place after the judge requested additional accounting information.

Bynes originally filed a petition to end the conservatorship in February, requesting that the court terminate the conservatorship of her person as well as her estate. She was initially placed under a temporary arrangement in 2013, with her mother, Lynn, being granted legal control of her affairs. In the past, the 35-year-old former child star has spoken out about her desire to find another way forward without the conservatorship.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the court agreed that the legal arrangement was "no longer needed or required." In addition to filing the petition, Bynes also submitted a capacity declaration where psychiatrist Kimberly M. Brown wrote that the former actress has "no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders."

Following the news of the arrangement officially coming to an end, Bynes issued a statement to People through her attorney, David A. Esquibias.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," she said.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can."