Lil Nas X Says 'It's OK To Be Delusional' In Heartfelt Acceptance Speech
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 23, 2022
It's official - at least in the iHeartRadio books - Lil Nas X is the Male Artist of the Year! The past couple of years has been a whirlwind for the pop-cultural sensation. Though we may be accustomed to his usual meme-worthy behavior, the rapper took a moment to get vulnerable during his heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. His adoring fans couldn't stop themselves from screaming and shouting during the speech, making Lil Nas X beg them to "let me finish."
He went on to tell a story about a recent TikTok he saw that encouraged viewers to "be delusional." He admitted he didn't understand the video at first, but then he realized the girl's words actually reflected the unbelievable trajectory of his own music career.
"I wouldn't be where I am right now, in my life and my career, if I weren't delusional. Believing I could drop out of school and become an international success within a year. It's delusional!" he explained to thunderous applause and a passionate head nod from WILLOW, who presented him with the award. Lil Nas X went on to say: "Believing that I could come out of the closet in the height of my career... to think that I could do that would be delusional!"
Well, we're so glad Lil Nas X didn't shy away from the delusional so we could celebrate his accomplishments at the iHeartRadio Music Awards!
"It's ok to be delusional when you're chasing your dreams" - @LilNasX PREACH KING!!! 👑❤️ #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/48bxm5sIVc— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2022
The night was hosted by LL Cool J, who honored Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. In its ninth year, this year's show featured awards presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, plenty of surprises, and more. Artists receiving multiple nominations this year included Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, and many more.
