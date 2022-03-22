This Arizona Hike Takes You Through 'A Sea Of Poppies'

Arizona has some pretty spectacular springtime poppy blooms, and one hiking trail takes you through a sea of them.

Only In Your State reported that the Bajada Trail, located in South Mountain Preserve, is a stunning seven mile loop through fields of blooming flowers.

The hike is moderately challenging and can be enjoyed all year long. However, it's especially beautiful in the spring as vibrant Mexican yellow poppies come to life.

The blooms last through the end of the season, so there's a good three-month window to take the hike.

The trail doesn't have any crazy drops or inclines. The gradual ascent before heading down the way you came offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy the scenery and reflect on the state's jaw-dropping beauty.

The website suggests taking the hike at dawn or dusk for the most solitude. The rising and setting sun also offer a pastel sky to perfectly complement the blanket of poppies below.

You're welcome to hike, run, or ride a bike on the trail. Dogs are also welcome, but they must be kept on a leash.

Click here to learn more about the trail and to get directions.