This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Indiana

Apple pie! Pumpkin pie! Key Lime Pie! Cherry pie!

Whatever your favorite pie is, it's worth it to make the road trip to find the best. But where's that, exactly? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best pie in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle website did it:

But if you're looking for the absolute best pie slice, where can you go? We're taking the guesswork out of that question. We've partnered with Yelp to find the best slice of pie in every state, based on which restaurants had many reviews that mentioned pie, along with user rankings.

In Indiana, the best pie is the Rhubarb Pie at Clay's Family Restaurant in Fremont. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Many reviews of this restaurant mention the pie, and you can't go wrong with the fruit-based options. Take a slice with you on the road!

Clay's Family Restaurant is located at 7815 Old 27 in Fremont.

To read the full list of where to find the best pie in every state, click here.