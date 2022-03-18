This Is The Best Bakery In Indiana

Cake! Bread! Cookies! Pastries! You literally can't go wrong with whatever you decide to order from a bakery.

But where can you find the best bakery? Good news for you — Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in every state. Here's how they did it:

Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state. We hope your sweet tooth is ready.

In Indiana, the best bakery is Amelia's Bread in Indianapolis. Here's what Mashed said to back up their decision:

Amelia's bakery has made a name for itself in downtown Indianapolis. Serving up a wide array of treats and sandwiches, this Indiana gem is a must-visit at any time of day. But it's the freshly baked bread here that really has everyone talking, with a number of visitors saying that Amelia's is baking up the best bread in all of Indianapolis. Grab a brownie while you're at it, with a tad of sea salt sprinkled on top.

Amelia's Bread is located at 653 Virginia Ave. in Indianapolis.

To read Mashed's full list of the best bakery in every state, click here.