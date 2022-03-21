This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Indiana

Are you a pancakes or waffles kind of person?

While you're trying to answer that question, why not try the best waffle spot in town? Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best waffles in every state — and it does not disappoint. Here's what the food site said about it:

There’s much debate about how waffles came to America, but what can’t be denied is the food’s popularity since 1869, when the first waffle iron was patented. Whether you want them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, here’s where to get the best in your state.

In Indiana, you can find the best waffles at His Place Eatery in Indianapolis. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Chicken and waffle craving? Head to His Place Eatery, a Southern-style restaurant with three great options. The classic is four crispy chicken wings on a fluffy Belgian waffle, served with two sides such as mac ‘n’ cheese or coleslaw. If you're a dessert person get the Belgian waffles with fried chicken, peach cobbler and ice cream. The red velvet waffles and chicken drizzled with cream cheese glaze is described as to-die-for.

His Place Eatery is located at 6916 E 30th St. in Indianapolis.

To see the full list of the best waffles in every state, click here.