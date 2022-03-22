This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Utah

Apple pie! Pumpkin pie! Key Lime Pie! Cherry pie!

Whatever your favorite pie is, it's worth it to make the road trip to find the best. But where's that, exactly? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best pie in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle website did it:

But if you're looking for the absolute best pie slice, where can you go? We're taking the guesswork out of that question. We've partnered with Yelp to find the best slice of pie in every state, based on which restaurants had many reviews that mentioned pie, along with user rankings.

In Utah, the best pie is the Peach Blackberry Pie at Burr Trail Grill in Boulder. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Take a break from hiking the Utah scenery at this homey grill. And be sure to finish off your meal with a tasty slice of pie.

Burr Trail Grill is located at 10 UT-12 in Boulder.

