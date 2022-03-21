This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Utah

Are you a pancakes or waffles kind of person?

While you're trying to answer that question, why not try the best waffle spot in town? Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best waffles in every state — and it does not disappoint. Here's what the food site said about it:

There’s much debate about how waffles came to America, but what can’t be denied is the food’s popularity since 1869, when the first waffle iron was patented. Whether you want them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, here’s where to get the best in your state.

In Utah, you can find the best waffles at Bruges Belgian Bistro in Salt Lake City. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

The only place for crisp Liège waffles and authentic Belgian frites in Salt Lake City is Bruges Belgian Bistro, located in Downtown and Sugar House. Check out the “hearty options” such as Lamb & Egg (two spicy lamb sausages, egg, Monterey jack cheese and Cheddar on a waffle) or the chicken and waffles with crème fraîche. Customers say it’s consistently delicious, the best breakfast in town and also a great late-night spot.

Bruges Belgian Bistro has two locations in Salt Lake City: 2314 S Highland Dr. and 336 W 300 S.

To see the full list of the best waffles in every state, click here.