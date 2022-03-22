Utah Woman Cited For 'Slightly Obstructed' Windshield Covered In Snow

A Utah woman was pulled over Monday for driving with a "slightly obstructed" windshield.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the "slightly obstructed" vehicle Tuesday in which snow was covering the majority of the woman's windshield.

"I don’t know if the windshield wipers worked (One option for clearing the windshield), but Deputy Topham said the snow was not frozen and it just wiped off easily," the Utah County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Police added the "woman didn't want to be late for work." By law, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said, a clear, unobstructed view is required to drive. The 23-year-old woman was cited for the violation.