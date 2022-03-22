Utah Woman Cited For 'Slightly Obstructed' Windshield Covered In Snow
By Dani Medina
March 22, 2022
A Utah woman was pulled over Monday for driving with a "slightly obstructed" windshield.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the "slightly obstructed" vehicle Tuesday in which snow was covering the majority of the woman's windshield.
"I don’t know if the windshield wipers worked (One option for clearing the windshield), but Deputy Topham said the snow was not frozen and it just wiped off easily," the Utah County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
Police added the "woman didn't want to be late for work." By law, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said, a clear, unobstructed view is required to drive. The 23-year-old woman was cited for the violation.
Yesterday morning, 3/21/22, Deputy Topham stopped a 23 year old woman who didn’t want to be late for work. He stopped...Posted by Utah County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Here are some tips on how to remove snow and ice off your windshield before getting on the road, according to State Farm:
- Turn on the defroster and clear snow from the roof, hood and trunk lid while you wait
- Clear side windows and rear windows; clear the windshield last as the defroster does its job
- Clear your exterior mirrors, headlights, taillights and turn signals
- Clear off and dry wiper blades and make sure wiper fluid nozzles are clear
- For fluffy snow, use a snow brush or broom to rid of snow
- For heavy snow, you might want to use a push broom
- To rid of ice on the windshield, use the ridged side of a plastic scraper; make vertical slashes and then scrape horizontally across to break the ice up into smaller chunks
- Never pour hot water on a car covered in ice; the rapid temperature change can cause glass to crack or shatter