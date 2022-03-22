Utah Woman Loses $187K In Crypto Scam Thanks To Man She Met On Dating Site

A Utah woman was scammed out of nearly $200,000 after following cryptocurrency advice from a man she met on a dating site.

According to KSL, Dianne, who did not want to use her last name, began trusting a man she met on a dating app who began to coach her on cryptocurrency investment. However, the man and the cryptocurrency-trading website were bogus.

Dianne thought it was all paying off when she put the $2,000 in her savings toward cryptocurrency investments. That's when the man persuaded Dianne to put more money into it. "And so, he said, 'It's too bad that you don't have more money because we could do longer nodules and make more money,'" Dianne told KSL.

She was convinced into opening credit cards and took a loan out against her home in the hopes of trading more cryptocurrency. She thought she had made over $500,000, but that wasn't the case.

"They told me I need … to pay $120,000 to get my now $522,000 back. I said, 'I don't have any more money, like, you know that. I had to borrow to get all this other money," Dianne said. That's when she found out the man and the cryptocurrency website were fraudulent.

"I started throwing up. I was so sick to my stomach. I went into shock," she told KSL. Dianne is now working three jobs and started a GoFundMe to pay back the $187,000 she borrowed.

According to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker report, "scams related to crypto-currency jumped from the seventh riskiest scam in 2020 to second riskiest in 2021."