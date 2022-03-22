Which Plants Can Survive Arizona's Historic Megadrought?

Arizona is facing a historic megadrought which is the worst it has been in at least 1,200 years. 12 News reported that the historic drought is beating records that no one wants, and it isn't ending any time soon.

The extreme conditions can make it hard for people looking to add beautiful landscaping to their homes.

One local expert suggests that residents should consider growing drought-resistant plants as the state adjusts to a drier climate.

Rich Furnish, a garden advisor at Summerwinds Nursery, said that there are several plants that thrive in Arizona's harsh conditions. And according to Furnish, planting those drought-tolerant plants can lower watering amounts by up to two-thirds.

So which plants and trees can survive the dry conditions? Furnish gives a few suggestions:

PLANTS

Firestick Plants

Elephant's Food

Bougainvillea

TREES