Which Plants Can Survive Arizona's Historic Megadrought?

By Ginny Reese

March 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona is facing a historic megadrought which is the worst it has been in at least 1,200 years. 12 News reported that the historic drought is beating records that no one wants, and it isn't ending any time soon.

The extreme conditions can make it hard for people looking to add beautiful landscaping to their homes.

One local expert suggests that residents should consider growing drought-resistant plants as the state adjusts to a drier climate.

Rich Furnish, a garden advisor at Summerwinds Nursery, said that there are several plants that thrive in Arizona's harsh conditions. And according to Furnish, planting those drought-tolerant plants can lower watering amounts by up to two-thirds.

So which plants and trees can survive the dry conditions? Furnish gives a few suggestions:

PLANTS

  • Firestick Plants
  • Elephant's Food
  • Bougainvillea

TREES

  • Palo Verdes are great trees for shade.
  • Mesquites are great trees for shade and they create a microclimate underneath to shield other plants from the sun.
  • Desert Willows have beautiful blooms that are great for landscaping.
  • Olive trees
  • Mastic trees
