Fan Who Inspired Lil Nas X's iHeart Music Awards Acceptance Speech Reacts

The fan who inspired Lil Nas X's passionate acceptance speech during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards has responded.

On Tuesday (March 22), the "Industry Baby" musician took home the award for Male Artist of the Year, delivering an inspiring speech about how being delusional can lead to greatness. During his speech, he gave a shoutout to a TikTok posted by Nashville woman Kierra Lewis that encourages people to forget being realist and start being delusional.

"My key to life, the reason why I be having so much fun is that I'm delusional as f---," she said in the original video, which can be seen here.

The Montero rapper couldn't agree more, telling the awards audience that he wouldn't be where he is now if he didn't think outside of the realm of possibility.