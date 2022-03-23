Fan Who Inspired Lil Nas X's iHeart Music Awards Acceptance Speech Reacts
By Sarah Tate
March 23, 2022
The fan who inspired Lil Nas X's passionate acceptance speech during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards has responded.
On Tuesday (March 22), the "Industry Baby" musician took home the award for Male Artist of the Year, delivering an inspiring speech about how being delusional can lead to greatness. During his speech, he gave a shoutout to a TikTok posted by Nashville woman Kierra Lewis that encourages people to forget being realist and start being delusional.
"My key to life, the reason why I be having so much fun is that I'm delusional as f---," she said in the original video, which can be seen here.
The Montero rapper couldn't agree more, telling the awards audience that he wouldn't be where he is now if he didn't think outside of the realm of possibility.
@lilnasx
thank u @Kierra Lewis 💕♬ original sound - lil nas x
"I wouldn't be where I am right now, in my life and career, if I weren't delusional. Believing I could drop out of school and become an international success within a year. It's delusional!" he told the crowd. He added, "Believing that I could come out of the closet in the height of my career... to think that I could do that would be delusional!"
Shortly after his acceptance speech, Lewis took to Instagram to share her excited reaction to getting a shoutout from one of the biggest stars in the world.
"The fact that I was literally in my bed today doubting my skills, my talent, everything," she said. "I truly believe this was God reaffirming here, 'keep f------ going. Don't give up. Do not give up on this dream.'"
Check out her reaction below. (Warning: The video contains strong language.)