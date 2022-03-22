The Best Moments From The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards was an extravagant night full of unforgettable moments. Between LL Cool J holding down the hosting duties and Megan Thee Stallion dominating the stage, the 9th annual awards show was a true celebration of the hottest artists and their fans.

On Tuesday, March 22, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought out an army of the most-talked about artists from various genres in the music industry. The show, which went down at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, featured a slew of eye-popping performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, ICON Award recipient Jennifer Lopez and host LL Cool J.