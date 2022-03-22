The Best Moments From The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
By Tony M. Centeno
March 23, 2022
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards was an extravagant night full of unforgettable moments. Between LL Cool J holding down the hosting duties and Megan Thee Stallion dominating the stage, the 9th annual awards show was a true celebration of the hottest artists and their fans.
On Tuesday, March 22, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought out an army of the most-talked about artists from various genres in the music industry. The show, which went down at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, featured a slew of eye-popping performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, ICON Award recipient Jennifer Lopez and host LL Cool J.
Host LL Cool J
Photo: Getty Images
Silk Sonic accepts the award for Best Duo/Group of The Year
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
Shaun White
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
Damiano David of Måneskin performs onstage
Photo: Getty Images
Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin
Photo: Getty Images
Måneskin
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
The Kid LAROI accepts the Best Collaboration award for 'Stay'
Photo: Getty Images
Charlie Puth and John Legend
Photo: Getty Images
Charlie Puth
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
John Legend
Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
David Guetta accepts the Dance Artist of the Year award
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez accepts the Icon Award
Photo: Getty Images
To introduce Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter strutted down the stage
Photo: Getty Images
Porter was followed by several RuPaul's Drag Race alumni dressed in some of Jennifer's most iconic looks.
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Momsen (L) listens to Blackbear (C) and All Time Low members (from 2nd L) Robert Rian Dawson, Jack Barakat, Alex Gaskarth, and Zack Merrick accept the Alternative Rock Song of the Year award
Photo: Getty Images
Lainey Wilson presents the Country Song of the Year award for ‘If I Didn't Love You’ to Jason Aldean
Photo: Getty Images
Jason Aldean
Photo: Getty Images
Jason Aldean
Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Lil Nas X accepts the Male Artist of the Year award
Photo: Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Trailblazer Award from Kelly Rowland
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images North America
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Female Artist of the Year award
Photo: Getty Images