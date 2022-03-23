A dog at a shelter in Indiana has been waiting a year to find his forever home. And no one knows why. 💔

In a now-viral heartbreaking video shared on Facebook, Rocky is seen in his kennel at the Humane Society for Hamilton County watching visitors walk past him, but to no avail. The majority of the visitors at the shelter don't even look at Rocky.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County said Sunday that Rocky has been waiting for 363 days. At the time of this publication, that makes over a year that Rocky has been waiting to be adopted. "(He) doesn’t understand why he’s still here," the shelter said about the pit bull.

"We wanted to let everyone know that Rocky is looking for a home with people over the age of 16 and to be the only pet in the home," the Indiana shelter said on Facebook.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County encourages dog lovers to help find Rocky a forever home by sharing the video so hopefully someone can fall in love with him. Those who aren't able to adopt Rocky are also encouraged to donate to help Rocky and other pit bulls in the shelter's care. Thankfully, Rocky's long-term foster family has donated toward his training "so he can continue to be the best boy."

If you're interested in adopting Rocky or learning more, click here.

You can watch the heartbreaking video below.