Fourteen dogs at a Texas animal facility were scheduled to be put down until a New York shelter rescued them earlier this week.

The dogs at the shelter in eastern Texas were going to be euthanized so the staff could have Christmas off, according to CNY Central.

Best Friends Animal Society reached out to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse, New York, to potentially rescue the dogs from the Texas shelter.

Helping Hounds is an animal shelter that "matches homeless dogs from overcrowded shelter systems with loving homes," according to its website.

"We honor and respect the work being done on the front lines by traditional shelters and dog control facilities. Too often, their efforts to save our canine companions from life on the streets, neglect and abuse end with the heartbreaking decision to euthanize them when the rate of intake outpaces the rate of adoption. When space is limited and resources not plentiful, a life is given to help another. This harsh reality is much more prevalent in the southern states than here in our community," the Helping Hounds website states.

Helping Hounds told CNY Central that the dogs were driven from Texas to Indiana before being flown to Syracuse Hancock International Travel. But, severe weather caused several dogs to remain in Indiana. Those dogs will become available for adoption in the Hoosier State. The nine dogs that made it to Syracuse on Monday night are being evaluated by Helping Hounds staff before they are available for adoption.