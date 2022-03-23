Heroic Footage Shows Arizona Man Saving Teen Girl From Assault

An Arizona man is now being honored by the Phoenix Police Department after saving a teenage girl from assault, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

On February 1st, a teenage girl was waiting for her boyfriend when a man approached her and began to assault her. That's when bystander Josh Jones stepped in to help.

Surveillance footage shows the man walk up to the teen girl and grab her from behind. Jones can then be seen in the footage walking over to the man and getting him off the young girl.

The officer who recognized Jones said:

"Josh, without hesitation as you can see, immediately jumps in there, takes this guy to the ground, and just sits on him and then waits for us to get there. When I get there... very humble... very polite... We appreciate it."

Jones said, "I just did what I thought was right."

Watch Jones get honored for the heroic act below: