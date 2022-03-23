Jared Leto Confirms New Thirty Seconds To Mars Music Is On The Horizon

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars has confirmed that new music can be expected from the band "momentarily."

In a recent radio interview, the "This Is War" singer revealed that he and his brother are sitting on "two albums, maybe three, worth of material." Leto explained, "As challenging as that time was for so many people around the world and devastating for so many, there was also a flipside to it. And for both my brother and I, I think it was like the universe doing for us what we can't do for ourselves sort of thing, where really, it was the first time we were in one place for that long since we were little kids. And even as little kids, we moved around as, you know. We had the kind of vagabond hippie life."

"And it was a blessing," he added. "And I sat and I started writing. It took me a month or two to get into the swing of things. But wrote about 200 songs. And we have maybe two albums, maybe three, worth of material. And we're going to start putting it out momentarily. I mean, really momentarily. So really excited."

You can catch Leto on the big screen in Morbius and on TV in WeCrashed next month.