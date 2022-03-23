Latto Reveals A Major Clue About Her Upcoming 'BDE' Remix

Before she confirmed the feature's gender, Latto gave some insight on the making of the remix. She's been teasing the remix for some time and previously expressed her frustrations with the record on Twitter. According to her, it took awhile for the record to get cleared. However, she assured the crew that it's finally ready to drop.

"The remix got cleared like just in time," Latto said. "That was a whole other thing that was on my mental. When I tell you I been skressed out with a 'k', skressed! But it's ok because God got me and I really feel like everything I'm going trough right now is preparing me for what's to come."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Latto addressed the controversy she sparked after she admitted that a male featured artist on 777 gave her a hard time clearing their record because she had previously curved his sexual advances. After the tracklist dropped, fans tried to figure out who it was. Some assumed it was Kodak Black because of some questionable comments he made about working with female artists in a past Breakfast Club interview. Latto said she didn't want to say who it was. However, when Kodak's recent statement about the issue was brought up, she appeared to acknowledge his denial and even said that she hadn't heard back from the actual artist yet.

Check out her explanation below.