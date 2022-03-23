This Is Arizona's Best Greek Restaurant

Greek food is not only divinely delicious, but it can be very healthy as well. Built on the cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lots of lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh veggies. This makes it the perfect choice for any day.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best Greek restaurants. The website states, "From family-owned establishments to fast-casual restaurants, here are the best spots to grab some Greek food near you."

According to the website, Arizona's best Greek restaurant is Nino's Greek Cafe in Phoenix. The eatery has many different positive features that set it above the rest. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"A neighborhood-favorite destination that takes Mediterranean cuisine to the next level. Chicken souvlaki, falafel, and lamb are just a few of the menu options customers can choose from at this quaint hole-in-the-wall cafe in the heart of Arizona. Yelp reviewers rave about the kind staff and generous portion sizes."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best Greek restaurant.