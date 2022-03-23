This Is Kentucky's Best Greek Restaurant

Greek food is not only divinely delicious, but it can be very healthy as well. Built on the cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lots of lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh veggies. This makes it the perfect choice for any day.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best Greek restaurants. The website states, "From family-owned establishments to fast-casual restaurants, here are the best spots to grab some Greek food near you."

According to the website, Kentucky's best Greek restaurant is Athenian Grill in Lexington. The eatery has many different positive features that set it above the rest. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Owned by a native of Athens, stop by this grill to get a taste of fresh and authentic Greek cuisine in the heart of Kentucky. Whether dining in or ordering out, browse through a menu filled with baked dishes, soups, salads, and dips that locals have come to know and love."

