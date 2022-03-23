This Is Nevada's Best Greek Restaurant

Greek food is not only divinely delicious, but it can be very healthy as well. Built on the cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lots of lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh veggies. This makes it the perfect choice for any day.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best Greek restaurants. The website states, "From family-owned establishments to fast-casual restaurants, here are the best spots to grab some Greek food near you."

According to the website, Nevada's best Greek restaurant is Market Grille Cafe in Las Vegas. The eatery has many different positive features that set it above the rest. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Find a menu full of classic Greek favorites alongside vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Touted as the Best of Las Vegas for six years in a row, customers keep coming back for high-quality food at affordable prices. One Yelp reviewer calls this cafe a "must stop" location when in Vegas."

