This Is Oklahoma's Best Greek Restaurant

By Ginny Reese

March 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Greek food is not only divinely delicious, but it can be very healthy as well. Built on the cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lots of lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh veggies. This makes it the perfect choice for any day.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best Greek restaurants. The website states, "From family-owned establishments to fast-casual restaurants, here are the best spots to grab some Greek food near you."

According to the website, Oklahoma's best Greek restaurant is Zorba's Mediterranean Cuisine in Oklahoma City. The eatery has many different positive features that set it above the rest. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"With every forkful, customers can indulge in worldly flavors that will transport them directly to Greece. Stop in for lunch or dinner for soups, salads, gyros, etc. at an affordable price point. Plus, for those with dietary restrictions, find tons of vegetarian options to choose from. One Yelp reviewer says if you have children, the kids' menu is a positive when dining out."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best Greek restaurant.

