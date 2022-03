This Is The Best Deli In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as the best deli in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best deli in every state, which included Mr P's Deli as the top choice for Alabama.

"Mr. P's Deli has been a hit in Birmingham since it opened its doors in 1975," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Customers love the fresh meat and handmade sandwiches; the deli is especially proud of its muffuletta, which is a foot-long loaf loaded with ham, salami, double provolone cheese, and the deli's very own olive salad."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best deli in every state: