This Is The Best Deli In Indiana

There's nothing quite like walking into a deli and being blasted by the smell of fresh cheeses and sliced meats.

If you're looking to find that experience at a deli near you, keep reading! Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best deli in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about it:

Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country. You'll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning delis, we put together a definitive list of the best deli in every state across the U.S.

In Indiana, the best deli is Shapiro's Delicatessen in Indianapolis. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Shapiro's Delicatessen has been an Indiana staple for over 100 years. It has garnered accolades including Food & Wine's Best Sandwich in the state, and both The Daily Meal and USA Today's Top 10 Jewish Delis in America. In addition to its incredible Reubens and pastrami sandwiches, Shapiro's is known for its amazing desserts. "It's a world-class deli with the freshest and best tasting meats you'll find anywhere," wrote a regular customer. "Everything is made to order. Its Reuben sandwich should be its own food group."

Shapiro's Delicatessen is located at 808 S Meridian St. in Indianapolis. There's also a location inside the Indianapolis International Airport.

To read the full list of where to find the best deli in every state, click here.