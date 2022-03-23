This Is The Best Deli In Utah

There's nothing quite like walking into a deli and being blasted by the smell of fresh cheeses and sliced meats.

If you're looking to find that experience at a deli near you, keep reading! Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best deli in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about it:

Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country. You'll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning delis, we put together a definitive list of the best deli in every state across the U.S.

In Utah, the best deli is Caputo's Market & Deli in Salt Lake City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Caputo's Market & Deli is best known for its incredible selections of cheeses and the high quality takes the deli sandwiches to the next level. It also has a massive chocolate selection to the tune of over 300 chocolate bar options. "Love the selection of cheeses for a wide range of flavours and price points here, some local and some out of the city," wrote a reviewer. "World chocolates also deliver a wide variety of interesting flavours. The workers are very good at their jobs." Another wrote that "the market is a great place to find specialty food items and to curb cravings for fancier foods" and noted that they enjoyed the meatball sandwich.

Caputo's Market & Deli is located at 314 W 300 S. in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of where to find the best deli in every state, click here.