This Is The Best Deli In Virginia

A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited as the best deli in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best deli in every state, which included The Route 58 Delicatessen as the top choice for Virginia.

"Owned by Livingston, New Jersey native Jeff Goldberg, The Route 58 Delicatessen is a nostalgic throwback to a classic deli, complete with huge sandwiches you'll never be able to finish and cheesecake that comes straight from New York," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Route 58's slogan is, 'If you finish… we made a mistake!' Based on reviews, they don't make mistakes."

