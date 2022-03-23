This Is The Best Greek Restaurant In Tennessee

Tennessee may be known for its indulgent Southern food and signature Hot Chicken, but there are plenty of restaurants around the state that can take you on a flavorful journey across the world.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best Greek restaurant in each state, proving that you don't have to fly halfway across the world to find authentic Mediterranean cuisine. According to the site:

"The flavors of Greece are one of a kind and when done right, absolutely divine. Not only is Greek food flavorful, but it can be healthy and delicious. Build on the heart-healthy cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh vegetables. ... Many of [the restaurants on the list] fit the bill in terms of aesthetics reminiscent of Greece, so consider a visit to these places like a staycation for your tastebuds."

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best Greek food in the state?

Fattoush Cafe

Fattoush Cafe in Nashville was named the best Greek restaurant in all of Tennessee, and has even been featured on the Food Network. Focusing of contemporary Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, Fattoush serves all your favorites, from falafel and kebabs to tabouleh and hummus.

Fattoush Cafe is located at 1716 Charlotte Avenue in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best Greek food in Tennessee:

"With two locations in the state, customers can chow down on authentic Greek cuisine at affordable prices. Whether you dine in or take out, choose from a plethora of menu options including chicken shawarma, Greek salad, baklava, and more. Plus, it was featured on Diners Drive-Ins and Dives."

Check out the full list here.