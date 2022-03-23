Utah Teen's Rap Lyrics Led To His Arrest For Murder

Lyrics to a rap song led to the arrest of a 16-year-old Utah boy in connection to a murder committed last June.

He is the third to be arrested in connection to the shooting death of Sean Amone, 21, according to KSL. The boy, which KSL has chosen to not name at this time, was charged March 11 in 3rd District Juvenile Court with murder and six counts of shooting a firearm causing serious injury in the first degree, obstructing justice in the second degree and eight counts of discharge of a firearm in the third degree.

The boy was first arrested a month after the June 6 shooting in Salt Lake City and booked into juvenile detention on an unrelated matter, KSL reported. Upon his arrest, detectives served a search warrant on his phone. Police found several rap lyrics in the "Notes" app of his phone, one of which was written June 12, less than a week after the shooting death of Amone.

The lyrics said, "I got murder on my mind ... We left him dead right on that curb n left his momma traumatized." Investigators said, "These lyrics contain details consistent with the homicide of (Amone), in particular (his) body was found on the curb."

Detectives also looked through the boy's search history on his phone. They found web searches for "Salt Lake City shooting 1 dead 4 injured" after the shooting happened. Videos and pictures depicting the boy posing with several firearms, including the AR-15 believed to be used in the shooting.

Amone was shot twice in the head and killed at about 1:40 a.m. on June 6, according to KSL. Four other men were also injured in the drive-by shooting. Family members said the victims were at the home on 1354 N. General Drive to "escape a violent confrontation that had happened earlier in the evening at Trolley Square where a graduation event was happening," KSL reported.

Two other teens have been arrested in connection to this case, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old.