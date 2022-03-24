A New Film Is Being Shot In Louisville And You Could Be In It

A new movie is set to be filmed right here in Louisville and you could be a part of it, reported WHAS 11.

The movie is set to be shot in the city this spring and the casting agency wants locals to be a part of it. Several extras will be hired for both speaking and background roles. No previous acting experience is necessary. Rather, the casting agency said that they want individuals to be their "authentic selves."

Casting director Charlotte Arnoux said that the director of the movie, called Down by the River, is looking for Kentuckians to "bring their own, authentic selves to the screen."

The online casting form states, "We're looking for interesting, new faces to play smaller roles."

You can apply online by filling out an application and submitting a video of yourself answering questions.

Anyone can apply. There are several roles available for tweens, teens, and young adults. But, the casting agency urges anyone to apply regardless of age, gender, or background.

The actors will work on set one or two days beginning in May 2022. All speaking roles will be paid professional rates.

If you're interested in auditioning, you can find the online application by clicking here.