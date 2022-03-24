Bob Saget's Widow Stands By Autopsy Report Amid New Information

By Bill Galluccio

March 24, 2022

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-MACGRUBER
Photo: Getty Images

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, defended the autopsy report that determined her husband died after falling and hitting his head. The report said that Saget struck his head on the marble bathroom floor at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Jacksonville, where he was staying after performing a comedy show. His death was ruled an accident.

"The records released tell the entire story — that is, Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," the Saget family's attorney, Brian H. Bieber, said in a statement to Page Six on behalf of Rizzo.

"Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

The statement was released after a report claimed the Saget complained to crew members at a comedy show that he wasn't feeling wellRossalie Cocci, a showrunner at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall where Saget performed his last comedy show before his sudden death, reportedly told investigators that Saget claimed he was suffering from symptoms of long-COVID and was dealing with a sore throat.

While Saget did have COVID in his system when he died, officials said that the virus played no role in his death.

