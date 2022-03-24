Cardi B To Guest-Star On 'Baby Shark' Series As 'Sharki B'

Cardi B will be guest-starring on Nickelodeon's Baby Shark’s Big Show, alongside her husband Offset and daughter Kulture.

Nickelodeon dropped the news on Thursday (March 24), revealing that the episode will air on April 15th. Her character's name? Sharki B, of course. Nick shared in their tweet, "@NickJr is getting ready to light up the ocean with Sharki B, Seaweed Sway, and the entire Baby Shark crew on April 15!" Cardi B made the announcement on her social media shortly after, saying: "Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nicklelodeon !!!!🦈💙♥️"

According to a press release via Billboard, Sharki B is “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” The rapper shared a preview of the Baby Shark versions of her family, and she recorded a new track complete with a dance for the series called the "Seaweed Sway." Also included is a clip of her family doing the voice-recording for the series, with Kulture looking happy as ever.

See the post below.