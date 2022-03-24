Demi Lovato Teases New Music Lyrics With Stunning Photos

By Yashira C.

March 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato took to Instagram Thursday (March 24) to share stunning new photos and in the caption are what can only be assumed as lyrics to the new music the singer has been teasing recently.

"We dance in darkness, your hands send shivers down my spine…," they captioned the photos. The sultry photos see Demi posing on a bed in a grungey all-black outfit and a full face of makeup. A couple of days ago, the "Cool For The Summer" singer shared a snippet of new music on their Instagram story with the hashtag #substance. In the video, they mouth the lyrics to an aggressive pop-rock track while in the studio. The high-energy drums and guitar riffs complete with Demi's belting make for an impressive head-banging tune. Tagged are singer/songwriter Royal & The Serpent, songwriter Laura Veltz, and record producer Oakestra.

See the post and the video below.

Last month, Demi shared another behind-the-scenes look at a studio session with a similar sound. The singer's last album Dancing With the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over was released in 2021 and featured the tracks "Anyone" and "The Way You Don't Look At Me." Fans have shown excitement for Demi's anticipated eighth album and are looking forward to their new era. See a fan's reaction below. Warning: Explicit Content.

